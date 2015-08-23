Pellegrini lauds record-breaking City

Manuel Pellegrini said the way his imperious Manchester City side performed at Everton gave him more satisfaction than equalling the club record for consecutive top-flight victories.

Second-half goals from Aleksandar Kolarov and Samir Nasri stretched City's winning run to nine Premier League matches - matching a record set way back in September 1912.

City made an early statement of intent by beating champions Chelsea 3-0 last Sunday and seven days on were hugely impressive once again at Goodison Park, where they made it three wins out of three at the start of the Premier League season.

Pellegrini stated that seeing his side perform in such a manner to return to the top of the table was more satisfying than entering the record books.

The City boss told Sky Sports: "I think it was a very professional performance, we were playing against a very difficult team.

"Both in the first and second [half] we very confident and solid and had more chances to score than Everton. Again we scored more goals and got a clean sheet, we are playing very well.

"We have a good squad and it is important to have all the players involved. It also important to understand we are just starting the season, we have only played three games.

"Before the game someone told me that we can equal a club record, but more importantly we are top of the table and the most important thing is to see the team play as well as we are doing.

"I repeat it is only three games and the season finishes in May."

Kevin De Bruyne is still being strongly linked with a move to City and Pellegrini is not ruling out doing more business in the transfer window.

"The transfer window finishes on August 31, so we will see what happens," said the Chilean.