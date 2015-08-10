Pellegrini leaves De Bruyne door open

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini refused to rule out the arrival of Wolfsburg midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne is reportedly close to making the move to the Premier League, with City said to have made a formal bid in the region of €45million.

Pellegrini was quizzed about the 24-year-old Belgium international following City's 3-0 win over West Brom on Monday and said: "It is just rumours so it is not important for me to answer all different names that can come and go.

"We will see what happens from now until the end of August when the window closes.

"I think we can have a stronger squad because we are playing in four competitions. So if we can do it with a player that can improve our squad, we will try to do it."