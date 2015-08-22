Pellegrini: Mangala stay all part of the plan

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini said he had no intentions of selling centre-back Eliaquim Mangala.

City completed the big-money signing of Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi from Valencia, though Mangala was linked with a move in the opposite direction on loan.

Otamendi's arrival further increases the competition for places at City, with Mangala, Vincent Kompany and Martin Demichelis already vying for the centre-back role.

But Pellegrini said while France international Mangala's departure loomed as an option, he was swayed to keep the 24-year-old.

"There was a lot of talk of different options, the option that we wanted was to bring Otamendi here," Pellegrini told reporters.

"That conversation may have had lots of options but finally I decided that Mangala must stay here with Otamendi."

Mangala and captain Kompany will continue their defensive pairing for City's trip to Everton on Sunday.