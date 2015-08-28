Pellegrini quiet on intense De Bruyne speculation

Manuel Pellegrini has refused to comment on reports originating from Germany claiming that Kevin De Bruyne is set to complete a big-money move to Manchester City.

Although Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs announced on Thursday that a deal could be finalised on Friday, Pellegrini would not be drawn on the Belgium midfielder De Bruyne, who scored 10 goals and assisted a further 20 in the Bundesliga last season.

"You [the media] must continue asking because the answer to the question is the same one," said the Chilean.

"I don't talk about rumours, and I don't have any more information to give.

"We need players for four competitions, so we will work if we have to.

"It is important to have a strong squad as well as a good team."

Pellegrini did confirm that Wilfried Bony will be absent from the City squad to face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The City boss said: "Bony cut his leg [on Thursday]. It is six or seven centimetres so he is not able to play [on Saturday], but he should be fine for the next match."