Kevin De Bruyne is almost at the end of his glitteting Manchester City, career as attention turns to what next for one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever players.

The Belgian joined Manchester City in 2015 and has lifted 16 major trophies over the past decade, including six Premier League titles, plus the 2023 Champions League as part of the club’s historic treble-winning campaign.

De Bruyne, who will turn 34 this summer, has been slowed down by injuries over the past two seasons and confirmed earlier this month that this will be his final season in a Manchester City shirt, as he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League admission

Kevin De Bruyne has won six Premier League trophies with Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

But as De Bruyne plots his next move, his display in Saturday’s 5-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace was a timely reminder of what the player, who FourFourTwo ranked at no.8 in our list of the best attacking midfielders in the world earlier this year, still has plenty to give.

Pep Guardiola’s men fell 2-0 down after just 20 minutes against the Eagles, before De Bruyne instigated a comeback, getting City on their way with a 33rd-minute free kick, before adding the assist for Mateo Kovacic’s go-ahead goal, as he rolled back the years and pulled the strings at the Etihad.

De Bruyne has been linked with a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the win, which boosted his side’s prospects of Champions League qualification, the outgoing City skipper was quizzed about his future, amid rumours in recent weeks of a move to either the MLS or Saudi Pro League, with reports last week suggesting that he could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

"There is always a challenge, you know,” he told Jan Aage Fjortoft for Viaplay Fotbal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. If teams come and then convince me that they have a nice sport project. I know I am obviously not the youngest anymore.

“I still think I am able to perform on the highest level. I don’t know what teams are interested or what they want to do. Whatever project [is] available – I am willing to listen. I love football, I love to play football and if a nice project comes and my family is also good with that, we will be able to make a decision.”

De Bruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was then quizzed on whether remaining in England was an option, answering: "I don’t know. Honestly I don’t know. The decision to leave has not been long.

“Nothing can be decided in one week in the football world. I haven’t seen my family since the decision. I have to speak to them and then I will see whichever team wants me. So I don’t know. I have no idea."

While De Bruyne has not been able to perform at his effervescent best on a week-in-week-out basis in recent months, Saturday’s performance was a reminder of the old saying that form is temporary and class is permanent.

Still valued at €27million by Transfermarkt, it is clear De Bruyne still has plenty of offer for a top European club in the right situation, which could put a number of Premier League teams on alert. But it would be up to them to sell this proposition to the Belgian, as he will clearly be presented with big-money offers and fresh challenges - not to mention better weather - that any Premier League suits won’t be able to match.