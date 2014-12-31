Pellegrini relaxed over Man City slip-ups

The defending champions are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run in the top flight, but have slipped up against the likes of Burnley and QPR - who are both in the bottom six.

City missed the chance to close the three-point gap to leaders Chelsea on Saturday as they spurned a two-goal lead to draw with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

David Silva - who scored the opener against Burnley - has suggested playing sides in the lower reaches of the table is often more difficult than facing title rivals.

However, despite the blip, Pellegrini feels City's recent form has been impressive.

"I think here in the Premier League, I agree with David, every team can beat every team no matter what position they are in the table," he said on Wednesday,

"I think for us it's more important that from the last 30 points we won 26. Obviously we wanted all 30.

"We draw against QPR and we draw against Burnley - two games you would say normally we must win but it's not so easy.

"I prefer to continue having 26 points from 30 and it doesn't matter who we lose the points to.

"It's important to continue with that average."

Pellegrini was also asked about the futures of forward Scott Sinclair and defender Matija Nastasic, who have both been linked with exits in January.

However, the Chilean refused to be drawn on any potential offers for two players seemingly surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

"They are two players who are in our squad and we'll see what happens with them in the future," he added.

"They started the season with us but if they have another option and it's good for them and good for us, we will see will happen in the future."