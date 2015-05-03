Pellegrini silent over City future

Manuel Pellegrini refused to discuss his future after Manchester City's victory over Tottenham and aimed apparent criticsm at newly crowned Premier League champions Chelsea.

Chelsea sealed the title with three games remaining by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and City reacted to being dethroned by beating Tottenham by the same scoreline later on Sunday.

City are 13 points adrift of Jose Mourinho's side and their failure to win a trophy this season has led to speculation over Pellegrini's future.

Sergio Aguero's 28th goal of the season enhanced City's hopes of securing second spot and Pellegrini was in no mood to be drawn on talk of whether he will remain at the helm, while claiming his side won the title 12 months ago in more entertaining fashion than Chelsea have managed this time around.

When asked if he will still be in charge at the Etihad Stadim next season, Pellegrini told the BBC: "I'm not going to answer that question.

"I said before we were going to see a beautiful game because both teams play offensive football so I expect the fans enjoyed the game. It was a close game and Sergio scored a great goal. I am happy about that.

"You must remember against Tottenham that Chelsea conceded five goals, we have a clean sheet. Tottenham create chances with offensive players, but I think we have as many chances as Tottenham. We have to finish the season now and then we will analyse it.

"I think it's important to finish as near the top as possible and see where we need to improve. Maybe Chelsea are more consistent this year and they won the league but we scored more when we did it."