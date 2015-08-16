Pellegrini thrilled to defy critics

Manuel Pellegrini feels that his decision to keep faith with the majority of last season's team has been vindicated after Manchester City beat champions Chelsea 3-0 on Sunday.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho sealed a second straight 3-0 win as City moved top of the fledgling Premier League table.

And Pellegrini, who recently signed a contract extension despite speculation surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium at the end of last term, was delighted with his side's complete performance.

"I am very proud of this team because we have had a lot of criticism, but we are always the highest-scoring team," he told Sky Sports.

"We have won two titles and last year we finished in second place and I continue playing this side. This is the side fans deserve.

"The first half we played really well and it was down to [Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir] Begovic that we didn't score more, but it was important to get a clean sheet, and to play in the way we did, especially against the champions.

"I think we always dominate against Chelsea, but we didn't give them any chances on the counter attack and we made complete work of our chances."