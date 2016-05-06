Pellegrini wants Premier League stay

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is keen to continue his career in the Premier League once his spell at the Etihad side comes to an end.

Pellegrini will make way for Pep Guardiola at the end of the 2015-16 campaign after three years in charge of City.

The Chilean has been heavily linked with AC Milan, but he would prefer a job at another Premier League side as he feels it is the best league in the world.

"I will look at my options when the season is finished. I just want to finish this season in the best way possible for now. I don't know what will happen, but I would be happy to stay in the Premier League," Pellegrini said at a news conference ahead of Sunday's clash against third-placed Arsenal.

"For me this is the best league in the world, for a lot of reasons. It's very competitive because you have a lot of teams with the same potential as the other teams. All the teams have the money to bring in good players, so all the 20 teams have a lot of good players.

"Maybe it's not the best football because once again Spain has demonstrated it has three of four teams playing in both finals in Europe. But it's the best league so to continue in the Premier League would be a really important option if I have a project that I think we can be a competitive team."