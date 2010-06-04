Penpix of Ivory Coast squad

1-Boubacar Barry (Lokeren, Belgium). Goalkeeper. Born December 30 1979. Caps 44. Goals 0.

Part of the squads for the last three Nations Cup finals and the World Cup in Germany four years ago, where he made a single appearance and has been the first choice ever since. Has won an award in Belgium for his goalkeeping and had a stint in France.

23-Daniel Yeboah (ASEC Abidjan). Goalkeeper. Born November 13 1984. Caps 4. Goals 0.

A surprise call-up for a keeper blamed for a loss to South Africa in 2003 that cost a place in the Nations Cup finals. Has not played for the Elephants in the seven years since.

16-Aristide Zogbo (Maccabi Netanya, Israel). Goalkeeper. Born December 30 1981. Caps 6. Goals 0.

Made the unusual move from an Egyptian club to an Israeli one at the start of the season, making his debut for Maccabi Netanya in October after transferring from El Shorta. He is likely to be the second choice in South Africa.

22-Souleymane Bamba (Hibernian, Scotland). Defender. Born January 13 1985. Caps 16. Goals 2.

His defensive calamities cost the Ivorians at the Nations Cup in Angola. Has experience at the Olympic Games and the World Youth Championships.

3-Arthur Boka (VfB Stuttgart, Germany). Defender. Born April 2 1983. Caps 54. Goals 1.

Began his career at ASEC Abidjan's fabled academy and was among the first wave of players to leave for Beveren in Belgium under the tutelage of Frenchman Jean-Marc Guillou. Spent a few seasons at Racing Strasbourg before joining VfB Stuttgart, where he helped to win the Bundesliga in 2007.

2-Benjamin Brou Angoua (Valenciennes, France). Defender. Born November 28 1986. Caps 7. Goals 1.

Home-grown talent who played at Abidjan's Africa Sports before moving to Hungary in 2006. He was an Olympian in 2008 at the football tournament of the Beijing Games and in January this year moved to Valenciennes.

20-Guy Demel (Hamburg SV, Germany). Defender. Born June 13 1981. Caps 24. Goals 0.

Paris-born fullback who has spent most of his career in the German Bundesliga but is now set to return to France, where Monaco is his likely destination. Was signed by Arsenal as a promising youngster a decade ago but spent just one season there without impressing Arsene Wenger.

21-Emmanuel Eboue (Arsenal, England). Defender. Born June 4 1983. Caps 41. Goals 1.

Started his career as striker and it shows in his attacking approach, sometimes from deep in defense but also as frequently from midfield. The Ivorians usually use him as a right back. Played in the 2004 Belgian Cup final before moving to Arsenal, where he appeared for them in both the 2006 Champions League final and the League Cup against Chelsea, and Drogba, in 2007.

6-Steve Gohouri (Wigan Athletic, England). Defender. Born February 8 1981. Caps 8. Goals 3.

A move to England in January, and just a handful of games, has been enough to win him back a place in the preliminary squad after he did not compete in a single qualifier for the 2010 World Cup finals. At his previous club, Borussia Moenchengladbach, he was sent down to the reserves.