Penpix of South Africa squad

1-Moeneeb Josephs (Orlando Pirates). Goalkeeper. Born May 19 1980 Caps: 18. Goals: 0.

A strong club season and injuries to other goalkeeping contenders make him now the second choice for the country. A little on the short side at 1.84 metres but plays with great agility and loads of passion.

16-Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs). Goalkeeper. Born June 20 1987. Caps: 27. Goals: 0.

Was called up to the South African squad before he had even played a senior game at club level but the potential spotted then has been realised with his elevation to first choice in the team. Slept in train stations so he could get to practice on time at his club while in the Chiefs' youth academy.

22-Shu-Aib Walters (Maritzburg United). Goalkeeper. Born Dec. 26 1981. Caps: 0.

Added to the squad after Emile Baron hurt his shoulder at March's training camp in Brazil and was ruled out of the World Cup. Cape Town-born Walters demanded a loan move away from his club Bloemfontein Celtic in December when he lost his place in the first team to a goalkeeper from Cameroon.

14-Matthew Booth (Mamelodi Sundowns). Defender. Born March 14 1977. Caps: 28. Goals: 1.

Stands close to two metres tall and has become an iconic symbol in the team as one of the few white players but has a huge following among black fans. His surname is chanted every time he touches the ball, which sounds like a barracking but is symbolic of the endearment he commands.

2-Siboniso Gaxa (Mamelodi Sundowns). Defender. Born April 6 1984. Caps: 37. Goals: 0.

Hard-running right back who is an added foil on the attack but by his own admission needs to work on his crosses. He and striker Katlego Mphela cost a South African record fee of 5 million rand ($652,800) when they moved from champions SuperSport United to neighbours Sundowns two years ago.

20-Bongani Khumalo (SuperSport United). Defender. Born Jan. 6 1987. Caps: 14. Goals: 0.

Studious captain of South Africa's triple league champions whose club turned down a 700,000-euro offer from Greek champions Panathinaikos to keep him in South Africa. His mother died during last year's Confederation Cup but he insisted on going on with the tournament.

3-Tsepo Masilela (Maccabi Haifa). Defender. Born May 5 1985. Caps: 31. Goals: 0.

First-choice left back who is one of the team's top performers, having won the Israeli league title with his club last season and competed in the UEFA Champions League against Juventus and Bayern Munich this past season. Made his national-team debut while still on the books of a second-division team.

4-Aaron Mokoena (Portsmouth, England). Defender. Born Nov. 25 1980. Caps: 100. Goals: 1.

South Africa's captain still holds the record as the country's youngest international after getting his first cap soon after his 18th birthday in February 1999. Ajax Amsterdam was his first European club and he has since played in Belgium and at Blackburn Rovers in the English Premier League. Nicknamed 'Mabazo', the Zulu word for axe.

5-Anele Ngcongoa (Racing Genk, Belgium). Defender. Born Oct. 21 1987. Caps: 4. Goals: 0.

Unknown in his own