'People like to complain' - Bayern Munich's Muller backs VAR

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has spoken out in support of VAR ahead of its likely implementation at the upcoming World Cup.

The technology is expected to be approved for Russia 2018 at a FIFA Council meeting in Bogota on Friday.

Germany forward Muller, who boasts 10 goals across two World Cups, has become accustomed to video assistant referees in the Bundesliga, where reviews have been mixed.

While critics say VAR has failed to clear up grey areas, Muller believes the system's imperfections mean emotion is not removed.

"Just imagine if every decision would be indisputable. What would there be to fight about? Those debates are still there with the VAR," Muller told Omnisport.

"Not everyone is in favour of the VAR, some are against it out of principle because they are traditionalists.

"At the same time those are probably also the ones who say the Bundesliga is not exciting. It is a fine line. People like to complain.

"I am definitely in favour of the VAR. I find it to be a good instrument for the referees."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has already confirmed VAR will not be used in the Champions League next season.