Pep: Bayern must decide if I am the right man

The Spaniard's tactical approach has been criticised after Bayern were beaten 5-0 on aggregate by Real in the last four of Europe's premier club competition.

However, although Bayern can no longer retain their European crown, former Barcelona coach Guardiola has no intention of altering the methods that have brought him considerable success.

The 43-year-old won numerous honours at Camp Nou and has already secured the Bundesliga title in his first season after succeeding Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: "The club must decide if the coach is the right one for the club. I won't change my opinion about the club and the people who work here after one defeat.

"I feel like a part of the club and will do my best with my ideas until the last day.

"If we don't win, it doesn't help me if Kalle (Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge) and (sporting director) Matthias (Sammer) are convinced by me.

"If we lose, I have the risk. It's a big club, you always have to win.

"If it doesn't happen, maybe the club decides differently."

Bayern will look to get back to winning ways against relegation-threatened Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.