Pep Guardiola issues a very blunt answer when quizzed by reporters on latest accusation levelled against Manchester City

We're nearing the time when the result of Manchester City's trial against the Premier League regarding their 115 charges will be revealed.

There's much speculation about what the outcome will be, and if the Citizens are found guilty what their punishment is.

It is unlikely the verdict of the trial will be the end of the saga, with both sides likely to challenge it if it doesn't go in their favour.

'We asked for City to be checked' - New accusation against Manchester City have surfaced

Pep Guardiola, who ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever, has previously stated he has complete faith in the Manchester City hierarchy and that he believes they have not committed any breach of Premier League rules and regulations.

In fact, he is so confident he has stated he will leave if the opposite is proven, an extremely bold statement.

La Liga boss Javier Tebas has now launched another attack at Manchester City's handling of their finances, accusing them of using "extra companies" to help balance their books.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, via the Mirror, he said: "City have a lot of companies in their group which lie outside the City Football Group structure, extra companies where they put their expenses. These other companies lose the money but not the club itself. We have reported Manchester City to the EU. We have the facts and figures.

"We asked for City to be checked. It's very important that all clubs are subject to the same transparency rules and governance on both the sporting and financial side. The City case is one where we believe they have put the losses on the companies that are not officially part of City Football Group."

When Guardiola was asked about these comments in his pre-Plymouth press conference he simply replied: "Next."

The Spaniard is clearly trying to keep his full focus on Manchester City's incredibly underwhelming campaign, with the FA Cup looking their only path to glory this season.

The threat of any punishment from their charges may be looming over the squad leading to such an underperformance on the pitch, however it is going to be impossible to say if that is the case.