Pep Guardiola set to lose TWO star playmakers to rivals as rebuild beckons - report

Pep Guardiola is set to lose two of his key midfield playmakers this summer, prompting calls for a rebuild ahead of next season.

90min report that Ilkay Gündogan, whose contract expires at the end of June, has already agreed personal terms ahead of a summer switch to Spanish giants Barcelona. While French outlet Le10 Sport claim Bernardo Silva is top of Paris Saint-Germain's wish list as they look to revamp their ageing squad.

Gündogan and Silva have been two of Guardiola's best performers over the past few seasons; big-game players who have helped the club secure four Premier League titles in the past five seasons. However, with Gündogan now 32 and Silva turning 29 ahead of next season, it is felt that now might be the right time to move the players on and rebuild for the future.

Gündogan has long indicated that he is uninterested in signing new terms with Man City, despite Guardiola's desire to keep him for a couple more seasons, meaning his situation is a lot more clear. Silva, on the other hand, still has more than two years left to run on the contract he signed in May 2019 and so would need to be sold.

Despite being a key performer for City again this season, particularly in the Champions League where his composure and work rate are especially valued, Silva is reportedly open to a move away from the Etihad. The Portugal international has grown frustrated at Guardiola's constant chopping and changing and wants more regular playing time elsewhere.

PSG would represent an almost-guaranteed chance of lifting silverware and an opportunity to spearhead a new era, with Lionel Messi and Neymar both expected to leave this summer. Barcelona have also registered an interest in Silva in the past - though the club's financial situation, particularly as they weigh up a bid for Messi, makes free-agent Gündogan a more attractive proposition.