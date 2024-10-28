Pep Guardiola 'will' manage national team for next World Cup cycle

The prospect of Pep Guardiola becoming England manager may not be over despite Thomas Tuchel's appointment

Pep Guardiola thought about the England job for two months before turning it down, Guillem Balague claims (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that Pep Guardiola WAS offered the England job before the FA appointed Thomas Tuchel – but turned it down as he is still yet to make a decision about his future at Manchester City.

Guardiola is set to go out of contract at the Etihad Stadium and has been cagey about his prospects of staying on at the club beyond that, saying he has not made up his mind about what his future holds.

That, plus a previous pronouncement from Guardiola that he would one day like to lead a team to a World Cup, had led to a clamour for the FA to move heaven and earth to hire him as England manager.

Pep Guardiola 'thought about England job for two months'

Pep Guardiola doesn't know what he will do when his Manchester City contract expires (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Balague is absolutely certain that Guardiola will go on to do exactly that, only it is more likely to be the 2030 World Cup than 2026.

But that means that a potential move to the England job could still be on the cards for Guardiola in the future.

Thomas Tuchel poses for a photo at Wembley Stadium after being announced as the new England manager in October 2024.

Thomas Tuchel will take the England job from January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Rick Edwards on BBC Radio 5 Live, Balague said: “He actually was offered the job. He thought about it for two months, and after two months he said ‘no, because I don’t even know what I’m going to do at the end of this season’.

Manchester City right now feel he’s closer to staying than leaving, but nobody really knows.”

Tuchel will start as England manager in January, with his contract going up until the end of the 2026 World Cup – and Balague thinks Guardiola may well take the job from there.

He added: “What seems clear is that in the cycle from the [2026] World Cup to the following one (2030), [Guardiola] will have a national side – and England are favourites.

VIDEO Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

“It’s 18 months, isn’t it, that Tuchel has got the job. That takes him to the World Cup. If Tuchel wins the World Cup, forget that [Guardiola] plan!”

Lee Carsley will remain in caretaker charge of England for their Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland next month.

