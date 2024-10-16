Thomas Tuchel has a rich history of success to back up his credentials

Thomas Tuchel hass been appointed Gareth Southgate's successor as England manager.

The FA looks have brought an end to months of headhunting while Lee Carsley took charge on a temporary basis by hiring the first non-English manager since Fabio Capello, while Carsley looks set to resume his role with the under-21 side.

The German coach will have his eyes firmly fixed on the 2026 World Cup as he looks to make use of one of England's most talented squads in history, but who is Thomas Tuchel and how did he end up on the FA's radar?

Who is Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel was a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge

Born in Krumbach, West Germany in 1973, Tuchel's introduction to football came as a player, forging a modest career in the lower tiers of German football before retiring aged 25 with a knee problem.

His first taste of coaching came under the now-famous Ralf Rangnick after he was appointed as a youth team coach for Stuttgart in 2000 before landing his first senior managerial role at FC Augsburg II seven years later.

He became hot property in Germany following an impressive debut season, eventually landing at Mainz to take over the reigns from Jurgen Klopp, who had just left for Borussia Dortmund, guiding them to a steady debut campaign before rising to a Europa League finish in his second season to cement himself as one of the most exciting young managers in Europe.

Tuchel made the leap to Borussia Dortmund shortly afterwards

Tuchel once again found himself succeeding Klopp in 2015 after taking on the Borussia Dortmund job, finishing runner-up in the Bundesliga in his debut season before a summer of mass departures put his squad-building abilities to the test.

Having lost Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ilkay Gundogan and Mats Hummels in the summer of 2016, Tuchel guided a young Dortmund team to a DFB Pokal title before departing for Paris St. Germain.

Two league titles, a domestic quadruple and an appearance in the UEFA Champions League final still weren't enough for Thomas Tuchel to win over the harsh critics in the French capital.

His surprise sacking came after several fractures in the relationship with the hierarchy above him, while his win percentage remains unbeaten by any PSG manager before or after him.

Chelsea came knocking the following summer as they looked to rebuild themselves as a European superpower once more, equipped with a squad well-suited to Tuchel's preferred three-back formation.

Tuchel's quality in cup competitions shone through early on, taking Chelsea to the FA Cup and Champions League final in the first six months of his leadership, famously beating Manchester City in Porto to lift the club's second Champions League title in a decade.

His impressive start continued into the following campaign, reaching another FA Cup final as the Blues once again looked like competing for the Premier League title before sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich inadvertently spelt the end of Tuchel's stay in London.

The German quickly fell victim to Todd Boehly's frivolous spending, often against Tuchel's wishes, and was sacked early into the 2022/23 season, much to the dismay of the fanbase.

Todd Boehly was not supportive of Tuchel at Chelsea (Image credit: Adam Davy)

His most recent role with Bayern Munich saw Tuchel lift the Bundesliga for the first time in his career before an invincible season from Bayer Leverkusen saw him miss out on a second successive title a year later.

Tuchel is tactically flexible, capable of moulding his ideas to the personnel available, while his impressive ability to set up a defence has made him one of the best cup managers in the world - perfect for the tournament-heavy focus of England's schedule.