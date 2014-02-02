Pep hails best Bayern display this season

The European champions cruised to their 11th successive league win on Sunday thanks to a terrific team performance.

Mario Gotze and the returning Franck Ribery scored in the first half for Guardiola's men, who wrapped the victory with further strikes from Arjen Robben, Dante and Mario Mandzukic.

The result restored Bayern's 13-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table and the Spaniard was elated with his side's performance.

"I am happy," Guardiola said.

"It was our best Bundesliga performance this season."

Robben, who came off the bench to score Bayern's third goal, insisted that, despite the comfortable nature of their win, it was not easy being the defending champions.

"Everyone wants to be the side to beat the table-toppers," he said.

"Nothing is gifted to us."

Bayern are now unbeaten in their last 44 Bundesliga appearances.