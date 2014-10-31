Pep hoping for Robben return from injury

The winger missed last weekend's goalless draw at Borussia Monchengladbach and Wednesday's 3-1 German Cup win at Hamburg with a thigh injury.

But Guardiola hinted that he could be involved for the champions at the Allianz Arena.

"He's a bit better, but it remains to be seen whether he'll feature," said the Spaniard.

Dortmund have finished as runners-up behind Bayern for the past two seasons, having previously topped the table twice themselves.

However, Guardiola insists he will be treating this the match just like any other game.

"It's not a final, it's just about getting three more points," added the Bayern boss.

Bayern are currently four points clear at the summit and five ahead of their big rivals, but Guardiola has urged his side to respect their opponents, though.

"Dortmund are an impressive side, we have to be wary of their quick counter-attacks," he added.

"There is no doubt Borussia Dortmund will be dangerous if we lose possession."

Dortmund have already beaten Bayern 2-0 in the German Super Cup at the start of the season and prevailed 3-0 at the Allianz Arena towards the end of last term.