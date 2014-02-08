Pep praises 'incredible' Bayern attitude

Mario Mandzukic's 12th league goal of the season put the visitors ahead early on Saturday, and captain Philipp Lahm sealed the points with a 49th-minute strike.

And Guardiola was happy with the professionalism shown by his team, who resisted a fast Nuremberg start to the game to restore their 13-point cushion over Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the table.

"Congratulations to my players," the Spaniard said. "Our attitude was incredible.

"Nuremberg were very aggressive, (played a) very intense game," he said. "They attacked very quickly and had two or three clear chances.

"At 2-0 it was a bit easier for us. It was difficult to play well here - especially for our short passing game."

Lahm felt that Bayern had achieved their normal level of performance at the Grundig-Stadion, and was left satisfied with their reaction following Guardiola's half-time team talk.

"We did not play well," the 30-year-old admitted. "This should not be an excuse.

"We responded, and came out better after half time."