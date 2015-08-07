Pepe concern for Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be without central defender Pepe for the start of their 2015-16 campaign due to a muscle injury in his right leg.

The Portugal international was forced off after 16 minutes of Madrid's clash with Bayern Munich at the Audi Cup on Wednesday after aggravating a previous injury.

Madrid coach Rafael Benitez initially moved to calm fears the Portugal international could be out for a long period of time, but after undergoing tests Pepe may be a doubt for their Liga opener with Sporting Gijon on August 23.

A club statement read: "A medical examination on the player [Pepe] at the Universitario Sanitas La Moraleja hospital has shown that he has a muscle injury in his right leg. His progress will be monitored closely."