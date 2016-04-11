Pepe: Ronaldo light years ahead of the rest

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo remains "light years" ahead of the rest in world football, according to team-mate Pepe.

The 31-year-old has scored 43 times in 41 appearances in all competitions this season and on Saturday became the first player in La Liga history to hit 30 goals in six consecutive campaigns.

However, Ronaldo lost his Ballon d'Or crown to Lionel Messi in January and criticism of his form at times this season has increased speculation that Madrid could listen to offers from abroad.

But Pepe believes there remains no footballer who can come close to his compatriot.

"People like Cristiano are unique, they are people blessed by God," he said in an interview with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). "He was blessed by God and knew he would become one of the best in the history of football.

"Cristiano is the best and is light years ahead of anyone else. He's a quiet person, a hard-worker and honest."

Madrid host Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit.