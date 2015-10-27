Pereira hails Van Gaal relationship

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira has hailed the role of Louis van Gaal in his development and claimed the time he has spent at Old Trafford has been vital for his career.

The attacking midfielder, 19, joined United from PSV in 2011 and is regarded as one of the club's most promising youngsters.

Pereira was given his senior competitive debut by Van Gaal last season and he is delighted to be working with the Dutchman.

"Of course, it's good to work with the manager here," Pereira told United Review.

"He'll bring you into the team if you do well and train well. I have a trust with him and it's a nice feeling to work with someone who will give you the opportunity. If you do something wrong, he will tell you and, if you do something right, he will tell you. He helps you with everything.

"United have helped make me the player I am today. They [told] me everything that I had to learn and I'm learning every day here.

"At United, they teach me about things off the pitch as well, how to deal with stuff with your family and how to be a man. That part is very important, not just the football side but off the pitch as well."

Pereira has made two appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, scoring in the 3-0 League Cup win over Ipswich Town last month.