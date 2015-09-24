Pereira revels in maiden United goal

Brazilian starlet Andreas Pereira described his maiden goal as a "dream come true" after helping Manchester United reach the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Pereira was on target in United's 3-0 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford, the highly-rated midfielder capping his first start of the season with a curled second-half free-kick past Bartosz Bialkowski.

The 19-year-old, who was signed to a new three-year contract by United in May to ward off interest from Paris Saint-Germain, was understandably joyous post-match and paid tribute to team-mate Juan Mata.

"I asked Juan for the ball and he gave it to me," Pereira told MUTV.

"We've been practising together and he trusted me. It's very special for me to score my first goal, a free-kick at the Stretford End as well.

"It's just like a dream come true. I'm very happy for my family, for impressing my manager and doing well for my club."