Pereyra and Padoin extend Juventus stays

Juventus have announced Roberto Pereyra has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2020, while Simone Padoin has agreed a new deal until June 2017.

Pereyra joined Juve from Udinese in July 2014 on an initial one-year loan deal, before the Serie A champions made the Argentina international's stay permanent in June 2015.

The versatile midfielder has developed into an important first-team member over the past 18 months and Juventus have now rewarded him with a new and improved deal.

The 25-year-old's previous contract ran until 2019, but he has now inked a one-year extension.

Pereyra, who recently returned to the pitch after shrugging of a muscular problem, has made 11 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Padoin, meanwhile, has been with Juve since joining the Turin giants from Atalanta in January 2012 and has since made over 100 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder, who has also featured as a wing-back, had a contract until the end of 2015-16, but will now stay put for one additional season.