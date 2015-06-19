Perez hoping to kick on at Newcastle

Ayoze Perez hopes to have an even greater impact at Newcastle United in the 2015-16 campaign after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

After settling into life at St James' Park, the 21-year-old scored seven times following his move from Tenerife, but only found the net on two occasions in 2015 as his form mirrored that of Newcastle.

Under the guidance of John Carver, Newcastle slipped towards the relegation zone and needed a 2-0 win over West Ham on the final day to secure their top-flight status. And Perez is keen to put that behind him and focus on impressing new head coach Steve McClaren.

"It's a learning curve," he told the Shields Gazette. "I feel that I have learnt a lot by coming here to the Premier League.

"There's a lot that I need to improve, but overall I feel that I have grasped the way football is played in England.

"Hopefully, that improvement will help me through next season."