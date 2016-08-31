Perez: Impossible to improve Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez does not believe it would be possible to improve the Real Madrid squad.

The only big-name arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in the transfer window has been Alvaro Morata, while reported target Paul Pogba secured a world record move to Manchester United.

However, the relative lack of activity is not a concern for Perez, who does not believe any player could raise the quality of the squad.

"We have already claimed the UEFA Super Cup and won the first two LaLiga games. We have a spectacular squad, impossible to improve," said the president at a media conference.

"[Coach Zinedine] Zidane, his whole coaching staff and the players are very conscious of their responsibility and want to show that they are capable of.

"This is a sacred place for football and a place in which millions of fans place their dreams."