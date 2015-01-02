Perez out to continue Argentine trend

Perez was officially presented to fans at the Mestalla on Friday after completing his move from Portuguese champions Benfica earlier in the week.

The Argentina international could make his debut against Real Madrid on Sunday and hopes to emulate compatriots such as Mario Kempes and Roberto Ayala in becoming a Valencia favourite.

The 28-year-old added his thanks and pleasure at the warmth of his welcome, telling fans: "I am excited and first of all thank you for coming.

"I come with the best expectations to do well. I thank you all for believing in me and for waiting six months.

"From day one I have been given lots of love and I hope the new project grows.

"It is the first time I have been welcomed by so many people and I am surprised and excited.

"It's very nice recognition from the fans and I will hopefully pay that back on the field and continue to grow with Valencia, which is most important.

"For this club, there have been many important Argentinians and it is good to continue believing in us."