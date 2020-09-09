Performance director Malky Mackay satisfied with Scotland Under-21s’ victory

Malky Mackay reflected with satisfaction on Scotland Under-21s’ winning return to action in Lithuania.

A late goal from Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell secured a 1-0 Euro qualifying win for Scot Gemmill’s side in what was their first game in 10 months.

The young Scots moved into third place in Group 4 with 11 points from six games, four behind leaders and next month’s visitors Czech Republic, who have played a game more.

Mackay, the Scottish Football Association’s performance director, told scottishfa.co.uk: “I’m delighted with the result and more importantly the performance of the team on a tricky artificial surface in Lithuania.

“It’s been a long time without international youth football so to return with a victory away from home in Europe is extremely pleasing.

“I’m delighted for the players that they capped off the week with a win but also our staff who worked tirelessly in the build-up to the camp, ensuring everything went without a hitch.

“There’s been a lot of uncertainty over European youth football over the last six months and with Covid-19 ever-present I would like to pay great credit to the Scottish FA staff that were with us and the job they did in keeping our players safe. They are a credit to the country.

“It was a seamless transition for the players into our bubble and despite the restrictions being in place we still managed to ensure there was a positive atmosphere in the camp, which was clearly transferred onto the pitch in Vilnius.

“We’re now four points behind table-toppers Czech Republic with a game in hand, which is a good place to be with four games to go.

“We’ll go into the remaining games respecting Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece and San Marino but we certainly don’t fear them. It’s all to play for.”