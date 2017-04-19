Perhaps they won't boo him anymore - Zidane backs Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Bayern Munich could be enough to silence the fans' boos.

Ronaldo was jeered before inspiring Madrid to a 4-2 extra-time win and 6-3 aggregate success, sending them into the Champions League semi-finals.

The Portuguese star struck a hat-trick, including two goals in extra time, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Zidane said that could be enough to silence Ronaldo's critics in Madrid, as he made it five goals across two legs against Bayern.

"Perhaps they won't boo him anymore. This is the Bernabeu and these things can happen from time to time," he said.

"He's relaxed because he shows just what he can do out on the pitch. What he's got is something that few players have. In the key games, he's always there.

"He scored three goals and the fans will be grateful for what Cristiano has done.

"A player who is out there on the field, with that tension, it's normal. The fans are not going to question him, these things happen and that's it. You have to take the positives.

"The fans have been important in helping the team. He provides his answers out on the pitch and he has scored five goals in two games."

Another night to remember. Amazing win!! Great team work! April 18, 2017

However, there was plenty of controversy throughout the second leg, with both of Ronaldo's extra-time goals appearing to be offside.

Bayern also had midfielder Arturo Vidal harshly sent off in regulation time, but Zidane dismissed any talk his team were lucky.

He said: "For me there is no luck in football, we won both games and we went through."