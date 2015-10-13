Perisic 'decisive like Robben' - Suker

Inter attacker Ivan Perisic is as decisive as Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben, according to Croatia great Davor Suker.

Perisic, 26, has made an impressive start at Inter after his close-season move from Wolfsburg, helping Roberto Mancini's men to second in Serie A.

Suker, president of the Croatian Football Federation, lauded Perisic for his form as his nation prepare for a crucial Euro 2016 qualifier against Malta on Tuesday.

"Let's start with Perisic, who I'm convinced will be a star at Inter," Suker told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He's incredible; he has strength, talent and a knack of scoring. In modern football, players who can make the difference are extremely valuable.

"He confronts the opponent one-on-one, then beats him. He's got technical quality that gives a tremendous advantage to his team. Perisic can dribble past three players in one motion."

Asked for a comparison, Suker said Perisic was similar to Robben with his approach.

"He's decisive like Robben. He loves starting from the wide areas, and then finishing the move in the central areas," he said.

"Ask any striker that's been lucky enough to have him in their side, he's also learnt the craft of assisting as well."