Perisic: Joining Inter an easy decision

Ivan Perisic has made it clear that he did not need much time to make a decision about his future when Inter approached Wolfsburg over a close-season transfer.

The Croatia international left the Bundesliga outfit for Inter in the closing stages of the transfer window, signing a five-year deal with the San Siro outfit.

Perisic will therefore not be playing UEFA Champions League football in 2015-16, yet the 26-year-old is confident he will soon feature in European club football's elite competition with Inter.

"When a club wants you badly and does everything they can to sign you, playing in the Champions League is no longer of interest," Perisic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I am counting on it that Inter will be back in the Champions League next season. All the conditions are there for us to do well again. Even though I realise Inter had a difficult 2014-15 campaign.

"Starting the season with two wins is obviously great, but it is important not to get carried away.

"It is too early and too risky to start talking about the Scudetto already.

"We have to work hard and then the results will come automatically."