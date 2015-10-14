Peru 3 Chile 4: Sanchez stars in solid win

Alexis Sanchez starred with a brace as Chile overcame a 10-man Peru 4-3 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

The Arsenal attacker scored twice and set up one of Eduardo Vargas' two goals in Chile's win at the Estadio Nacional de Lima.

The Copa America champions have won seven straight games as they made it two victories in as many qualifiers for Russia 2018.

A first-half red card to Christian Cueva turned the game, at that stage locked at 1-1, but Peru did briefly lead through Jefferson Farfan's brace.

Vargas and Sanchez scored before half-time to see the visitors take control of the contest and they were untroubled from that point on despite Paolo Guerrero's late goal.

With the goal, Guerrero equalled Teofilo Cubillas as Peru's all-time leading goalscorers with 26.

Victor Yotun and Farfan came into the Peru team that suffered a 2-0 loss to Colombia, with Claudio Pizarro and Jair Cespedes making way.

Chile also made two changes as Eugenio Mena and Mark Gonzalez replaced Francisco Silva and Jean Beausejour in the starting XI.

Jorge Sampaoli's men only needed seven minutes to take the lead.

A wonderful Mauricio Isla pass from the right picked out the run of Sanchez, whose first-time finish gave Pedro Gallese no chance.

Just three minutes later and Peru were level after Claudio Bravo had a moment he would rather forget.

Farfan beat the offside trap to get on the end of an Andre Carrillo pass before beating Bravo at his near post.

Vargas was denied by Gallese in the 22nd minute before the game turned in Chile's favour.

Marcelo Diaz was shown a yellow card for a cynical handball, only for Cueva to be sent off for throwing the ball at Jorge Valdivia after retrieving it for Peru's free-kick.

With 10 men, Peru took a shock lead nine minutes before half-time.

Gonzalez was penalised for jumping into Carlos Zambrano in the area, despite winning the header, and Farfan gave Bravo no chance from the penalty spot.

But Chile's response was immediate as they scored twice in the final minutes of the first half.

Sanchez's excellent pass released Valdivia down the left and he cut back to Vargas for an easy tap in.

The Gunners star put his team ahead just before the break, side-footing a Diaz pass into the bottom corner.

Peru's slim chances of a comeback were dealt a huge blow just after half-time.

Sanchez was at the centre of the goal again as he unselfishly squared for Vargas to tap in another simple goal.

The contest settled after that as Chile controlled possession and the tempo, but they conceded in the 92nd minute when Guerrero poked a smart finish into the bottom corner.