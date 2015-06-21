Peru ready to step up - Pizarro

Peru striker Claudio Pizarro believes his team are "ready for greater things" as they prepare for a crucial Copa America clash with Colombia.

The final round of Group C matches will take place on Sunday with all four teams holding three points and control of their own destiny.

Brazil take on Venezuela in Santiago, while Peru and Colombia will do battle in Temuco - all four sides knowing they can guarantee a place in the last eight with victory.

Pizarro scored the winner for Peru last time out as they edged out Venezuela in Valparaiso.

And ahead of the Colombia fixture, the veteran striker said: "The team is really great.

"Match by match we're getting into the competition, getting to know each other better and I think we're ready for greater things."

Peru faced Colombia in the quarter-finals of the 2011 Copa, running out 2-0 winners after extra-time.