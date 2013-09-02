Peru Wrap: Group leaders held to draws

Group A pacesetters Real Garcilaso fought back twice to earn a 2-2 home draw against third-placed Alianza Lima.

Victor Ferreira completed a brace with a 90th-minute equaliser to spare the blushes of Freddy Garcia's men, after Lima had taken the lead in the 55th minute and again on 70 minutes.

Elsewhere in the group, Sporting Cristal earned a 1-0 victory at home to Sport Huancayo, while bottom place Union Comercio moved within five points of safety with a 2-1 win at home to Cesar Vallejo.

Group B leaders Universitario had an early lead wiped out in their home fixture, as they were kept to a 1-1 draw with Cienciano.

Christopher Gonzales scored in the third minute for Universitario, but a Ramon Rodriguez penalty on 20 minutes earned a point for fifth-placed Cienciano.

Cellar-dwellers Jose Galvez overcame a rollercoaster start to their battle with second side UTC Cajamarca to post a 2-1 win.

After going ahead in the second minute, Jose Galvez's celebrations were tempered by Cesar Doy's dismissal a minute later.

UTC were level on 51 minutes, but 10-man Jose Galvez earned a penalty - converted by Sergio Almiron on 69 minutes - to give the home side a lead they would hold on to.

Universidad San Martin enjoyed a 1-0 win over Leon de Huanuco, and Inti Gas came from behind against Juan Aurich to record a 2-1 triumph.