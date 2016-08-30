Pescara awarded points after Sassuolo field ineligible player
Pescara have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo after it was revealed the latter fielded an ineligible player.
Sassuolo's three points from Sunday's win over Pescara have been handed to their opponents after Serie A ruled the former had used an ineligible player.
Antonino Ragusa had signed for Sassuolo from Cesena last week, and made his debut as a 65th-minute substitute in the 2-1 victory.
However, it has since emerged that the attacker - who used to ply his trade at Pescara - had not been registered in time.
Serie A confirmed the news on Tuesday, with Pescara awarded a 3-0 win, moving them on to four points while Sassuolo remain on three.
Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali subsequently stated his club's intention to appeal the ruling.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.