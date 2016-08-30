Pescara awarded points after Sassuolo field ineligible player

Sassuolo's three points from Sunday's win over Pescara have been handed to their opponents after Serie A ruled the former had used an ineligible player.

Antonino Ragusa had signed for Sassuolo from Cesena last week, and made his debut as a 65th-minute substitute in the 2-1 victory.

However, it has since emerged that the attacker - who used to ply his trade at Pescara - had not been registered in time.

Serie A confirmed the news on Tuesday, with Pescara awarded a 3-0 win, moving them on to four points while Sassuolo remain on three.

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali subsequently stated his club's intention to appeal the ruling.