Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack

The president of Pescara has vowed to quit the club in the wake of an alleged arson attack outside his home.

Daniele Sebastiani said he was "outraged" after two cars parked outside his house were set on fire.

The fire brigade was called after a neighbour spotted the flames at 0330 CET and it took an hour for the blaze to be extinguished, according to a report in Il Centro.

Sebastiani, who is said to be due to give a statement to police on Tuesday, was quoted as saying: "I'm outraged. I'll be leaving the club at the end of the year."

Pescara are bottom of Serie A with only nine points from 23 matches and their sole win this season came after they were awarded a 3-0 victory against Sassuolo because their opponents fielded the ineligible Antonino Ragusa.

Sebastiani was left furious with supporters' protests following last weekend's 6-2 home defeat to Lazio and suggested he could walk away from the club, although he stressed he would stand by head coach Massimo Oddo.

"It is a club that is well-run, not damaged," he said following that loss. "If I do leave, it will be down to someone else to lead Pescara into next season.

"We will see whether other people know what to do. I'm sure they'll do better than me.

"Oddo will stay as coach for as long as I am president, so until the end of the season."