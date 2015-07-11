Peterborough produce comeback to hold West Ham

West Ham were held to a 3-3 draw at Peterborough United in Saturday's pre-season friendly after an impressive comeback from the League One side.

The Premier League club led 3-1 less than 25 minutes into the contest at London Road, but goals either side of half-time ensured the game finished all square.

Peterborough opened the scoring after just eight minutes as winger Jon Taylor provided the delivery for Ricardo Almeida Santos to head home.

But West Ham - who have already played two competitive games in the UEFA Europa League - responded emphatically by scoring three goals in 15 minutes.

Midfielder Mark Noble fired in from the edge of the area to level before West Ham were gifted the lead when Peterborough goalkeeper Ben Alnwick's kick ricocheted off Diafra Sakho and over the line.

And the game looked to have been made safe by Martin Samuelsen in the 23rd minute, the 18-year-old forward beating Alnwick with powerful low finish.

However, Peterborough pulled one back six minutes before half-time as Taylor rounded Adrian and slotted home following a good ball from captain Michael Bostwick, who completed the recovery with a penalty on the hour mark.

Bostwick made no mistake from 12 yards after Noble brought down Marcus Maddison in the area.