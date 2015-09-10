PFA backs FA decision not to ban Hull midfielder Livermore

Gordon Taylor, chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), has backed the Football Association's decision to allow Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore to continue playing after he tested positive for the use of cocaine.

Livermore, who made 35 Premier League appearances last term for Steve Bruce's side, was suspended in May after failing a drugs test that came in the aftermath of an inquest into the death of his young child.

However, an independent regulatory commission has allowed the 25-year-old to avoid a lengthy ban "due to the specific and unique nature of the circumstances surrounding the case".

And Taylor is delighted with the decision, with the PFA in full support of the player.

"This was a truly exceptional case and we are delighted that the commission has imposed a just and proportionate sanction in light of the facts of the case," Taylor said in a statement on the PFA official website.

"It was correct not to follow the express sanctions provided under the FA Regulations and WADA Code.

"As was correctly noted, the emphasis of this case must be to now support Jake."