PFA urges Roar solution to non payment of wages

Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) has noted its "serious concern" over Brisbane Roar's failure to pay players.

Players and staff of the A-League side were reportedly not paid their wages in June due to mounting financial difficulties at the club.

The PFA, the players union for the A-League, has now called for a swift resolution to the issue.

"Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) continues to monitor the situation of non-payment of players' wages at the Brisbane Roar," a PFA statement read.

"This is a matter of serious concern and the PFA has been seeking an immediate resolution.

"The non-payment of players is completely unacceptable, with the situation at the Roar further highlighting the players' concerns regarding the good governance of the A-League.

"Over the history of the A-League players have consistently been the victims of poor governance and the PFA will continue to seek reforms to ensure the reputation of Australian football is enhanced and that its governance is the worlds best.

"The security of player payments is fundamental to this and the players will continue to advocate for contract security to ensure that no player goes unpaid.

"The PFA will continue to support the players during this difficult time and commends them on their professionalism in the face of adversity."