Pfaff hails Neuer's consistency

Three-time Bundesliga winner Jean-Marie Pfaff says Manuel Neuer's form for Bayern Munich in recent years is breaking new ground for goalkeepers.

Neuer matched Pfaff's title haul for Bayern at the weekend with his third successive crown since joining the club from Schalke.

The 29-year-old has been in outstanding form for the champions again this season after also being part of Germany's World Cup-winning team in 2014 and Pfaff - who played for Bayern for six years from 1982 - hailed his constant desire to improve.

"Manuel [Neuer] shows his quality when it is needed," Pfaff told Perform. "He plays great when the squad plays well too and is also great when the squad isn't so good.

"He is always very concentrated - not just 100 per cent but 1000 per cent. He has to feel good every week because only then he can show his great quality.

"Manuel knows his responsibility. He is an excellent goalkeeper.

"In the last years and during the World Cup, Manuel Neuer showed a great performance. For me he is the best goalkeeper in the world."