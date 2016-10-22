Phelan demands fight from Hull

Mike Phelan is desperate for Hull City to prove they are no easy target in the Premier League following a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City.

Hull were consigned to a fifth successive top-flight defeat by a Xherdan Shaqiri double at the KCOM Stadium.

Shaqiri's second came courtesy of a free-kick that was conceded after the Tigers failed to clear a bouncing ball, with Curtis Davies subsequently sending the Swiss to ground.

That strike rankled with Phelan, who wants his team to show more fight and conviction in their forthcoming encounters.

"[It was] extremely disappointing. We didn't pass the ball well enough, we were probably a little bit nervous because of previous results and it didn't go in our favour," said the manager in quotes reported by the BBC.

"We got done by a quality first goal, an exceptional strike. The second one was disappointing from the team point of view. We had many opportunities to get rid of the ball and a quality player scores again.

"We need to do more. We are not here to lie down and let teams beat us. We have to learn quickly, we are on the back end of a few defeats. We need to regroup and rebuild.

"We were edgy and we gave the ball away too easily. There are lessons to be learned by all of us.

"We are under no illusions and we shouldn't be. We are trying, we need to rebuild confidence and set our sights for the battles ahead."

Captain Michael Dawson made his return from a medial knee ligament injury that has sidelined him since May and he is optimistic the Tigers will turn things around.

"We turned up and performed but the first goal is a worldie and that's what happens in the Premier League. We have got to be better," said Dawson.

"We kept going, we fought and threw everything at it. At 2-0 down you have to have a go but goals change games and their goals were great.

"They probably deserved it. We will stick together and get out of this rut."