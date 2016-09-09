Phelan, Sterling collect Premier League awards

Hull City caretaker Mike Phelan has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for August, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling named Player of the Month.

Former Manchester United coach Phelan was appointed to the role at KCOM Stadium after Steve Bruce's resignation.

And, despite seeing his already threadbare squad hampered further by injuries, Phelan guided Hull to wins over champions Leicester City and Swansea City, before losing in stoppage time to United.

"I am honoured," he said. "It's an honour you don't expect, being caretaker manager.

"It's a credit to the football club and to the players for all their endeavours that have given me this achievement.

"It's been a turbulent summer. We had a small amount of players available to us, but, to all intents and purposes, they stuck to their task really well and it has got us off to a decent start.

"The players needed some support; we have that now, to some degree. I think that the quality of the players brought into this football club will lift the standard and we are hoping we can have a successful season."

The Player of the Month award is Sterling's first, the attacker securing it with two goals and an assist to help City record a 100 per cent start to the season.

"I'm absolutely delighted … as a club we've had a fantastic start to the Premier League season and to be recognised individually in this way is very pleasing," he said.

"To receive personal awards is great, but it really is all about the team.

"We're only just at the beginning of the campaign and there is a long way to go, but I only hope that this is a sign of things to come and by the end of the season the team will be getting our hands on some silverware."

City visit United in the Manchester derby on Saturday, while Hull are away to Burnley.