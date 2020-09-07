Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood sent home from England duty over Covid breach

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home from England duty after breaching the team’s coronavirus guidelines.

Manager Gareth Southgate said on Monday that the Manchester City midfielder and the Manchester United forward would not be travelling from Iceland, where they made their senior England debuts on Saturday, to Denmark for Tuesday’s Nations League match.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble – we had to decide they couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team,” Southgate said.

Southgate added: “Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting to the depths of all the information because this was only brought to my attention a couple of hours before training, so I’m still getting to grips with the detail.

“What is clear is there is a breach of the Covid-19 guidelines. The whole squad have really followed that to the letter. I’m not going into any more details until I’m aware of everything.”

Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media outlet DV on Monday that the pair were visited by two local girls during the trip.