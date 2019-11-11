Phil Neville takes full responsibility for England Women’s poor form

England Women boss Phil Neville said he takes full responsibility for his side’s recent run of “unacceptable” poor performances.

The Lionesses’ 2-1 defeat to Germany in front of a record-breaking Wembley crowd was their fifth in their last seven matches.

“We’ve not performed,” Neville told Sky Sports. “I’ve not performed as a manager, the players haven’t performed as players and we take full responsibility for that and ultimately the buck stops with me.

“I need to be better as a manager to get more out of these players.”

Neville said he had not had any discussions with the Football Association’s hierarchy about his future, but acknowledged both he and his players had to improve.

“The support I’ve had from day one has been unwavering,” he said. “They know the plan we have set and from day one they’ve shown me and the players unwavering support.

“What I would say now is that it’s up to myself as a manager and this group of players to start performing and delivering and repaying the faith that they’re showing in us.”

Neville’s side reached the last four of the World Cup in the summer after beating Norway 3-0, but lost 2-1 to eventual winners the United States in the semi-finals – and then by the same score to Sweden in the third place play-off.

Since the World Cup, the Lionesses have drawn with Belgium and lost to both Norway and Brazil before a win against Portugal was followed by Sunday’s defeat at Wembley in front of a crowd of 77,768 – the highest ever for an England Women home fixture.

“I think it’s probably the most frustrated as a group we’ve ever been, probably with each other, with the situation,” said Neville, who was appointed as head coach in January 2018.

“Ultimately I have to take responsibility for it all and that’s what I said to the team, the buck stops with me. The form that we’ve shown is totally unacceptable.”

The Lionesses play the Czech Republic in a friendly on Tuesday in Ceske Budejovice.