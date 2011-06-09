Pienaar out to impress next season

The South African international arrived from Everton during the January transfer window after his contract was set to expire in the summer, and went on to make 11 appearances for the North London outfit in all competitions, with injuries hindering his progress.

Although the 29-year-old feels that he has had a successful career at Tottenham so far, he believes the chance to impress in pre-season and stake a claim for a regular role in the team is an opportunity he will grab with both hands.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: “Of course when you join in the middle of the season you have to get used to your surroundings and the players, so the first five months have been about getting used to everything.

“Hopefully it will be a new start for me during pre-season and I will give it my best shot next season.

“I’m at an advantage because in the games I’ve played I’ve got used to the players and the way they play.

“In pre-season I’ve got a better chance because I know everyone so I just have to go out and push from the start.”

And Pienaar feels that Tottenham’s style of play is one that both he and the rest of the players are enjoying.

“The squad is good, it’s a good footballing team and the players are friendly, so I’m happy,” he said.

“It’s important when you play in a footballing team to enjoy the ball. It’s like your own child, you have to take good care of it. That’s what the team is doing. They want to enjoy the game and it’s what I like also.”

