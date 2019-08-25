Jurgen Klopp says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only one weakness – and it’s nothing to do with his footballing ability

Jurgen Klopp has joked that Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's only weakness is his fashion sense.

The Liverpool manager worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund and was full of praise for his former player.

But the German, who masterminded Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, is not such a big fan of how Aubameyang dresses.

“It is four years since I worked with him," Klopp said before the Reds’ triumph on Saturday.

"Everybody knows everything about everybody, that is how it is and there are no surprises. Auba has actually no real weaknesses apart from his fashion style.”

And Klopp believes that while Aubameyang always had talent, he has improved his game considerably in recent years.

“He played as a winger at Saint-Etienne at that time, but we needed a No.9 because Robert Lewandowski was leaving us,” the Liverpool manager added.

“We thought long about it, then he came in and played on the wing. Later on we realised he is a really good central striker, a No.9 as well.

“It was not immediate like this. He developed incredibly and became a goal machine and I have to say his finishing is incredible. Combine that with the speed and it is really interesting."

Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal means they are the only Premier League team who boast a 100% winning record at the start of 2019/20.

READ MORE

Why ‘Levynomics’ might have finally stopped working for Tottenham Hotspur

Ranked! The 15 best underrated goals from unfashionable Premier League players

Why Arsenal fans are already in love with Dani Ceballos