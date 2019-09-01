Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secures a point for Arsenal in north London derby
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rescued a point for Arsenal as they fought back from two goals behind to draw at home to Tottenham in the first north London derby of the season.
Spurs have not won a league game at the Emirates Stadium since November 2010 and were pegged back to draw 2-2 here having appeared on course to break that duck after Christian Eriksen’s 50th Premier League goal and Harry Kane’s penalty – his 10th goal in his last 10 games against Arsenal – put them in prime position to do so.
🔴 @Aubameyang7 🤝 @MatteoGuendouzi 🔴#ARSTOTpic.twitter.com/4VtYMK2GjS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 1, 2019
But, after mistakes from Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka had left them vulnerable, Unai Emery’s Gunners fought back, Alexandre Lacazette pulling one back in first-half stoppage time before Aubameyang equalised in a frenetic second half.
Neither side had a particularly good day defensively, despite Jan Vertonghen making his first appearance of the campaign for Spurs, with boss Mauricio Pochettino shifting Davinson Sanchez to right-back after last weekend’s shock defeat at home to Newcastle.
Arsenal also went into the game on the back of a loss, at Liverpool, and Emery responded by starting Aubameyang, Lacazette and big-money summer signing Nicolas Pepe together for the first time.
