Pieters open to Stoke renewal

Erik Pieters is ready to open talks with Stoke City over a new and improved deal.

The Netherlands international's contract expires in June 2017 and the Premier League side are keen to hold on to the left-back.

Pieters says he is enjoying life at the Britannia Stadium and is eager to sit down with the club to discuss his future.

"I am in my third season at Stoke and I think I have shown over that time that I am good enough to play in the Premier League," the 27-year-old told De Telegraaf.

"I have played all of our games this season and have been a reliable option. Stoke gave me the chance to play in the Premier League and I am very grateful for that, also because my last few months at PSV were not easy.

"The least I can do is listen to Stoke's plans and what they want for the future.

"It feels good to be important for the team, my team-mates and the manager. Everybody knows they can rely on me following my good performances.

"The most important thing for me is that I can eep going right until the end of each game. I am in great shape. My stats can be even better."

Pieters has made 86 appearances in all competitions for Stoke since joining from PSV in 2013.