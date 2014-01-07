Pieters seeks Liverpool 'revenge' for Stoke

Mark Hughes' side travelled to Anfield on the opening day of the season, falling to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Daniel Sturridge's strike.

But the result could have been different as Stoke saw Jonathan Walters' last-minute penalty saved by Simon Mignolet.

Pieters - who made his debut for the club in that fixture - is now hoping Stoke's strong home form can help avenge the defeat.

"I made my debut at Anfield and it was an enjoyable experience, apart from the result of course," the Dutchman told the club's official website.

"We want to get our revenge, because the defeat still leaves a little bit of a sour taste in our mouths, having missed a last minute penalty to earn a point.

"We have a strong record at home though and we will want to defend that, so I'm looking forward to Sunday's game, and hopefully getting the three points on the board."

Pieters has made 19 appearances for Stoke since completing his close-season move from PSV Eindhoven.